Petrol, Diesel fresh prices announced: Check latest fuel rates in your city

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel have been decreased in Bhubaneswar on October 21, 2024. On Monday, the price of petrol has been recorded at Rs 100.92 per litre, while diesel cost is recorded at Rs 92.50 per litre.

Respectively, The Prices of Petrol and Diesel have fallen by 0.58 and 0.56 paise in the last 24 hours.

Coming to Odisha’s Cuttack City, the prices of petrol and diesel have increased in the last 24 hours. On October 21, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 101.81 per litre while diesel costs Rs 93.36 per litre. The Prices of petrol and diesel have increased by 55 and 53 paise in the last 24 hours.

In the past 10 days, fluctuations have been observed, with prices ranging between Rs 101.14 and Rs 101.81.

Fuel Prices in Major Cities:

The petrol prices of the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 94.72 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 104.95 per litre in Kolkata. While Mumbai and Chennai have recorded petrol rates at Rs. 103.44 per litre and Rs. 100.98 per litre.

The diesel prices in the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 87.62 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 91.76 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 89.97 per litre in Mumbai, and Rs. 92.56 per litre in Chennai.