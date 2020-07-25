Petrol and diesel prices hiked for 3rd day in a row
Representational image

Petrol Continues To Remain Stable While Diesel Turns Expensive

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Diesel prices in Bhubaneswar continues to surge day by day while petrol prices have maintained its constancy few days.Rising diesel prices have become a concern for heavy vehicle owners as rising prices are directly related to the price of day to day commodities.

As on Saturday day petrol recorded Rs 81.01 per litre. Diesel prices were recorded as  Rs 79.88 per litre.

The petrol prices recorded on Friday was  Rs 81.01 per litre. In the meanwhile, diesel was recorded as  Rs 79.73 per litre.

