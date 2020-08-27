Petrol Becomes More Expensive While Diesel Remains Constant

Bhubaneswar: Petrol rates remain expensive in Odisha’s capital city of Bhubaneswar. As on Thursday Petrol becomes expensive by 10 paise while diesel rates continue to remain stable.

While petrol recorded Rs 82.38 per litre, diesel recorded Rs 80.03 per litre.

The ongoing Covid-19 situation in the country is one of the main reason for the hike in fuel prices throughout the country.

The inflated fuel rates has been burning hole in the pockets of common man for the past few months.

