Petrol Becomes More Expensive In Bhubaneswar, While Diesel Remains Same

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Petrol rates hikes again in Bhubaneswar on Sunday, as it became costlier by 14 p/ litre in the last 24 hrs.

While petrol recorded Rs 82.04 per litre, diesel recorded Rs 80.03 per litre. As on Saturday, petrol recorded Rs 81.90 per litre and diesel recorded Rs 80.03 per litre.

The ongoing Covid-19 situation in the country is one of the main reason for the hike in fuel prices throughout the country.

The inflated fuel rates has been burning hole in the pockets of common man for the past few months.

The price of petrol today in different metro cities are as follows:

The price of diesel today in different metro cities are as follows:

