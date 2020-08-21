Fuel Prices On 21st August
Petrol Becomes More Expensive In Bhubaneswar, Check Rates Here

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The rates of petrol hikes again in Bhubaneswar Today. Petrol becomes more expensive by 20p/ litre in last 24 hours.

While petrol recorded Rs 81.74 per litre, diesel recorded Rs 80.03 per litre. As on Thursday, petrol recorded Rs 81.54 per litre, diesel recorded Rs 80.03 per litre.

The ongoing Covid-19 situation in the country is one of the main reason for the hike in fuel prices throughout the country.

The inflated fuel rates has been burning hole in the pockets of common man for the past few months.

The price of petrol today in different metro cities are as follows:

The price of diesel today in different metro cities are as follows:

