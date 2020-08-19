Petrol Becomes Expensive In Bhubaneswar While Diesel Remains Stable

Bhubaneswar: The petrol prices becomes more expensive in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

While petrol recorded Rs 81.44 per litre, diesel recorded Rs 80.03 per litre.

The ongoing Covid-19 situation in the country is one of the main reason for the hike in fuel prices throughout the country.

The inflated fuel rates has been burning hole in the pockets of common man for the past few months.

The price of petrol today in different metro cities are as follows:

The price of diesel today in different metro cities are as follows: