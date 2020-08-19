Fuel Rates On 19th August
Representational Image (Credits: cnbctv18)

Petrol Becomes Expensive In Bhubaneswar While Diesel Remains Stable

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The petrol prices becomes more expensive in  Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

While petrol recorded Rs 81.44 per litre, diesel recorded Rs 80.03 per litre.

The ongoing Covid-19 situation in the country is one of the main reason for the hike in fuel prices throughout the country.

The inflated fuel rates has been burning hole in the pockets of common man for the past few months.

The price of petrol today in different metro cities are as follows:

The price of diesel today in different metro cities are as follows:

 

