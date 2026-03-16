Petrol at ₹101.19 in Bhubaneswar, Diesel ₹92.76; Prices Rise in Last 24 Hours

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Bhubaneswar: Petrol in Bhubaneswar is priced at ₹101.19 per litre today, registering an increase of 25 paise in the last 24 hours. Diesel is currently priced at ₹92.76 per litre, up by 24 paise.

In the Silver City of Cuttack, petrol is priced at ₹101.46 per litre, while diesel costs ₹93.02 per litre today.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

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Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 105.45 per litre

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 103.54 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 100.80 per litre

Petrol price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 101.19 per litre

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 92.39 per litre

Diesel price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.76 per litre

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