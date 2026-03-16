Petrol at ₹101.19 in Bhubaneswar, Diesel ₹92.76; Prices Rise in Last 24 Hours
Petrol in Bhubaneswar stands at ₹101.19 per litre and diesel at ₹92.76 after a slight hike. Check the latest fuel prices in major Indian cities
Bhubaneswar: Petrol in Bhubaneswar is priced at ₹101.19 per litre today, registering an increase of 25 paise in the last 24 hours. Diesel is currently priced at ₹92.76 per litre, up by 24 paise.
In the Silver City of Cuttack, petrol is priced at ₹101.46 per litre, while diesel costs ₹93.02 per litre today.
Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre
- Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 105.45 per litre
- Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 103.54 per litre
- Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 100.80 per litre
- Petrol price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 101.19 per litre
Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
- Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre
- Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
- Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 92.39 per litre
- Diesel price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.76 per litre