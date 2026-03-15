Petrol at ₹101.11 and Diesel at ₹92.69 in Bhubaneswar; Prices Rise in Cuttack
Petrol in Bhubaneswar is ₹101.11/litre and diesel ₹92.69/litre today, with recent price updates in Cuttack and major Indian cities
Today, the petrol price in Bhubaneswar is ₹101.11 per litre, while diesel is priced at ₹92.69 per litre in the last 24 hours.
In Silver City, Cuttack, petrol has increased by 0.32 paise, and diesel has been raised by 0.30 paise in the last 24 hours, bringing the current price to ₹101.46 per litre, and diesel price has been recorded at ₹93.02per litre.
Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre
- Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 105.45 per litre
- Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 103.54 per litre
- Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 100.80 per litre
- Petrol price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 101.11 per litre
Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
- Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre
- Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
- Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 92.39 per litre
- Diesel price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.69 per litre