Petrol And Diesel Prices Remains Constant , Check Rates For Today

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar:The petrol and diesel prices remains constant after a long time in capital city of Odisha. This has brought a much-needed respite in the people of the city.

The rates of fuel has significantly increased in the past weeks due to the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic.

As on Sunday, petrol recorded Rs 81.01 per liter while Diesel recorded Rs 79.61 per litre.

The prices of petrol today in different metro cities are as follows:

The prices of diesel today in different metro cities are as follows:

