Petrol And Diesel Rates Today: Prices Increase Marginally In Bhubaneswar On June 22

Business
By KalingaTV Bureau 0
Petrol And Diesel Prices

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel have hiked slightly in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours. On June 22, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 101.06 per litre while diesel costs Rs 92.64 per litre.

Coming to Cuttack City in Odisha, the rates of fuel have decreased in the last 24 hours. On June 22, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 101.41 per litre while diesel costs Rs 92.97 per litre.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

  • Rs 94.72 per litre in Delhi
  • Rs. 103.94 per litre in Kolkata
  • Rs. 104.21 per litre in Mumbai
  • Rs. 100.75 per litre in Chennai
  • Rs 101.06  per litre in Bhubaneswar

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

  • Rs. 87.62 per litre in Delhi
  • Rs. 90.76 per litre in Kolkata
  • Rs. 92.15 per litre in Mumbai
  • Rs. 92.34 per litre in Chennai
  • Rs 92.64 per litre in Bhubaneswar

Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Prices Slashed By 13 Paise On Friday; Check Current Rates Here

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 
KalingaTV Bureau 40545 news 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.