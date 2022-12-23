Petrol and diesel rates stay constant in Bhubaneswar, check rates here

The petrol price in Bhubaneswar has remained constant on December 23, 2022. The petrol rate has been recorded at Rs 103.19 per litre.

Business
By Shraddha Suman 0
fuel prices bhubaneswar december 23
File Photo

Bhubaneswar: The petrol price in the capital city of Bhubaneswar has remained constant on December 23, 2022. The petrol rate has been recorded at Rs 103.19 per litre. The diesel price is constant as well and has been recorded at Rs 94.76 per litre on Friday.

The price of petrol and diesel price have decreased in Cuttack in the last 24 hours. The price of petrol is recorded at Rs 103.42 per litre. Meanwhile, the diesel price is recorded at Rs 94.97 per litre which is lower than yesterday.

The petrol price in major cities of India on Monday is recorded at Rs 106.03 in Kolkata, Rs 96.72 in New Delhi, Rs 102.63 in Chennai, and Rs 106.31 in Mumbai, respectively.

The diesel price in the capital city New Delhi is recorded at Rs 89.62. Diesel rates in Mumbai have been recorded at Rs 94.27. Kolkata has registered diesel rates at Rs 92.76. Meanwhile, diesel rate in Chennai has decreased and is recorded at Rs 94.24.

