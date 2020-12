Petrol And Diesel Rates Rises Again In Bhubaneswar, Check Update Here

Bhubaneswar: Diesel and Petrol rates continue to rise Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar in last 24 hours.

On Friday, petrol rate recorded Rs 84.34 per litre while diesel rates recorded Rs 80.46 per litre.

Yesterday, the price of the petrol was recorded Rs 84.17 per litre and price of diesel recorded Rs 80.30 per litre.

