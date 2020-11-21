Petrol and Diesel Rates Rise Up For 2nd Consecutive Day In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel prices rise up for second consecutive day in Bhubaneswar today.

On Saturday, petrol recorded Rs 82.98 per litre while diesel recorded Rs 77.18 per litre.

As on Thursday petrol recorded Rs 82.63 per litre while diesel recorded Rs 76.78 per litre.

The hike in fuel prices was recorded after a gap of more than one month.

Petrol prices in metro cities across India:

Diesel prices in metro cities across India: