Petrol And Diesel Rates Rise In Bhubaneswar On Sunday

Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel rate falls in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

Today, petrol recorded Rs 84.53 per litre while diesel recorded Rs 80.65 per litre.

As on Saturday petrol recorded Rs 83.80 per litre while diesel recorded Rs 79.90 per litre.

Petrol rate increased by 73 paise/ litre while diesel rate decreased by 75 paise/ litre within 24 hours.

