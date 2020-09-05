Petrol Rates Remain Constant For Consecutive Four Days In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Petrol prices in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar remained constant for consecutive fourth day. Diesel prices also remain constant.

As on Saturday petrol was recorded Rs 82.64/L while diesel recorded Rs 80.03/L.

The ongoing Covid-19 situation in the country is one of the main reason for the hike in fuel prices throughout the country.

The inflated fuel rates has been burning hole in the pockets of common man for the past few months.

The price of petrol today in different metro cities are as follows:

The price of diesel today in different metro cities are as follows: