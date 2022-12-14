Petrol and diesel rates remain unchanged in Bhubaneswar today

The petrol and diesel prices have remained the same as yesterday in the capital city of Odisha on December 14. Check fuel rate in your city.

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices have remained the same as yesterday in the capital city of Odisha and were recorded at Rs 130.47/litre and Rs 95.03 litre on December 14, 2022. The petrol rate has dropped by 13 paisa.

The prices of petrol and diesel in Cuttack have increased in the last 24 hours. The price of petrol is recorded at Rs 103.54 per litre. Meanwhile, the diesel price is recorded at Rs 95.10 per litre which is higher than yesterday.

The petrol price in major cities of India on Wednesday is recorded at Rs 106.03 in Kolkata, Rs 96.72 in New Delhi, Rs 102.63 in Chennai, and Rs 106.31 in Mumbai, respectively.

The diesel price in the capital city New Delhi is recorded at Rs 89.62. Diesel rates in Mumbai have been recorded at Rs 94.27. Kolkata has registered diesel rates at Rs 92.76. Meanwhile, diesel rate in Chennai has decreased and is recorded at Rs 94.24.

