Petrol prices today
Image Credit: gomechanic.com

Petrol And Diesel Rates Remain Unchanged In Bhubaneswar For 6th Consecitive Day

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Petrol recorded Rs 81.03 per litre in the capital city of Odisha, today. Similarly, Diesel was recorded as  Rs 80.03 per litre.

Diesel and Petrol prices in Bhubaneswar continues to remain same for consecutive 6th day.

Rising fuel prices have become a concern for vehicle owners. The Covid-19 crisis across the nation  has witnessed a drastic rise in fuel prices across India.

The prices of petrol today in different metro cities are as follows:

The prices of diesel today in different metro cities are as follows:

You might also like
Nation

Abrogation Of Article 370 Completes One Year, Kashmiris Celebrate The Occasion

Business

Gold Prices In Bhubaneswar Maintain Upward Trend , Check Rates Here

World

78 killed, 4,000 Injured In Beirut Explosion

World

Imran Khan unveils new map that shows Kashmir as part of Pakistan

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.