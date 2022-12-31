Petrol and diesel rates in Bhubaneswar: Prices remain same as yesterday

Bhubaneswar: The petrol rate in the capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar, has remained same as that on December 30. The petrol price for today has been recorded at Rs 103.11 per litre. The diesel price for the city has also remained constant at a rate of Rs 94.68 per litre on Saturday.

The price of petrol in Cuttack has not changed in the last 24 hours as well. Petrol in Cuttack is available at a rate of Rs 103.71 per litre. Diesel is available in the city at Rs. 95.25 per litre, which is again same as the rate on Friday.

Looking at the prices of petrol in the major cities of India, they have been recorded at Rs. 102.63 per litre in Chennai, Rs 96.72 per litre in Delhi, Rs 106.03 per litre in Kolkata and Rs 111.35 per litre in Mumbai.

The diesel prices of the major cities in India have been recorded as follows: Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai, Rs 89.62 in Delhi, Rs 92.76 per litre in Kolkata, and Rs 97.28 per litre in Mumbai.