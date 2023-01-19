Petrol and Diesel rates in Bhubaneswar increase marginally

Petrol and diesel rates in the cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar have witnessed marginal increase on January 19, 2023.

Business
By KalingaTV Bureau 0
petrol and diesel rates
Image Credit: Newslaundry

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel rates in Bhubaneswar have increased marginally. While Petrol has been recorded at Rs. 103.18 per litre, diesel price on January 19 has been recorded at Rs. 94.75 per litre.

Cuttack city has also witnessed marginal increase in petrol and diesel rates. Petrol have been priced at Rs. 103.71 per litre and diesel at Rs. 95.25 per litre.

The petrol prices in the major cities of the country are as follows: Rs. 96.72 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 106.03 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 106.31 per litre in Mumbai, and Rs. 102.73 per litre in Chennai.

The diesel prices in the major cities of the country are as follows: Rs. 89.62 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 92.76 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 94.27 per litre in Mumbai, and Rs. 94.33 per litre in Chennai.

