Petrol And Diesel Rates Hike In Bhubaneswar, Check Update Here

Petrol And Diesel Rates Hike In Bhubaneswar, Check Update Here

Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel rates hiked in smart city Bhubaneswar in last 24 hours.

On Friday, petrol recorded Rs 84.84 per litre while diesel recorded Rs 80.94 per litre.

Yesterday, petrol recorded Rs 84.34 per litre while diesel recorded Rs 80.46 per litre.

Petrol increased by 50 paise/ litre while diesel increased by 48 paise/litre.

Petrol prices in metro cities across India:

Diesel prices in metro cities across India: