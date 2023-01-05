Petrol and diesel rates go up in capital city Bhubaneswar, check new rates here

Bhubaneswar: The petrol rate in the capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar, has increased slightly on January 5, 2023. The petrol price for today has been recorded at Rs 103.47 per litre. The diesel price for the city has also increased marginally at a rate of Rs 95.03 per litre on Thursday.

The price of petrol in Cuttack has meanwhile has also gone up in the last 24 hours. Petrol in Cuttack is available at a rate of Rs 103.78 per litre which is higher than that of yesterday. Diesel is available in the city at Rs. 95.33 per litre, which is again higher than the price on Wednesday.

Looking at the prices of petrol in the major cities of India, they have been recorded at Rs. 102.63 per litre in Chennai, Rs 96.72 per litre in Delhi, Rs 106.03 per litre in Kolkata and Rs 106.31 per litre in Mumbai.

The diesel prices of the major cities in India have been recorded on January 5, 2023, as follows: Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai, Rs 89.62 in Delhi, Rs 92.76 per litre in Kolkata, and Rs 94.27 per litre in Mumbai.