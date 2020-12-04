Petrol And Diesel Rates Fall In Bhubaneswar On Friday

Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel rate falls in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Today, petrol was recorded at Rs 83.48 per litre while diesel was recorded Rs 79.58 per litre.

As on Thursday petrol recorded Rs 83.64 per litre while diesel recorded Rs 79.68 per litre.

Petrol rate deceased by 16 paise/ litre while diesel rate decreased by 10 paise/ litre within 24 hours.

