Petrol And Diesel Rates Fall Down In Bhubaneswar, Click To Know Updates

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The rates of petrol and diesel falls down in Odisha’s capital city of Bhubaneswar, on Wednesday.

Today the rates of petrol and diesel were Rs 81.60/L and Rs 77.57/L respectively.

As on Tuesday, petrol recorded Rs. 81.94/L while diesel recorded Rs 77.90/L.

The fall in fuel rates is hoped to bring respite among the commuters in the city. It is important to note petrol and diesel prices had soared above Rs 80 during the past months.

Petrol prices in different metros of India:

Petrol price
Diesel prices in different metros of India:

Diesel price
