Petrol and diesel rates drop in Bhubaneswar, Check today’s fuel price

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices have decreased in the capital city of Odisha and were recorded at Rs 130.47/litre and Rs 95.03 litre on December 13, 2022. The petrol rate has dropped by 13 paisa.

The prices of petrol and diesel in Cuttack have increased in the last 24 hours. The price of petrol is recorded at Rs 103.47 per litre. Meanwhile, the diesel price is recorded at Rs 95.02 per litre which is higher than yesterday.

The petrol price in major cities of India on Tuesday is recorded at Rs 106.03 in Kolkata, Rs 96.72 in New Delhi, Rs 102.63 in Chennai, and Rs 106.31 in Mumbai, respectively.

The diesel price in the capital city New Delhi is recorded at Rs 89.62. Diesel rates in Mumbai have been recorded at Rs 94.27. Kolkata has registered diesel rates at Rs 92.76. Meanwhile, diesel rate in Chennai has decreased and is recorded at Rs 94.24.