Petrol and Diesel Rates decreased in Bhubaneswar, Check new rates here

Bhubaneswar: Today, the petrol price in Bhubaneswar is ₹100.93 per litre, while diesel is priced at ₹92.51 per litre in the last 24 hours. The prices in Bhubaneswar have decreased by 0.23 paise in the last 24 hours.

In Silver City, Cuttack, petrol has decreased by 0.48 paise, and diesel has been slashed by 0.46 paise in the last 24 hours, bringing the current price to ₹101.19 per litre, and diesel price has been recorded at ₹92.77 per litre.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 105.41 per litre

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 103.5o per litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 103.50 per litre

Petrol price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 100.93 per litre

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 90.03 per litre

Diesel price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.51 per litre