Petrol and diesel rates decrease marginally in Bhubaneswar today

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel have dropped marginally today in Bhubaneswar on January 24, 2023 after staying constant for three days. On Tuesday, the cost of petrol has been recorded at Rs. 103.11 per litre, while diesel has been priced at Rs. 94.68 per litre.

The prices of petrol and diesel in Cuttack have increased today. Petrol has been priced at Rs. 103.71 per litre and diesel has been recorded at Rs. 95.25 per litre.

The petrol prices of the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 96.72 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 106.03 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 106.31 per litre in Mumbai, and Rs. 102.63 per litre in Chennai.

The diesel prices in the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 89.62 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 92.76 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 94.27 per litre in Mumbai, and Rs. 94.24 per litre in Chennai.