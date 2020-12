Petrol And Diesel Rates Decline In Bhubaneswar, Check Update Here

Petrol And Diesel Rates Decline In Bhubaneswar, Check Update Here

Bhubaneswar: Diesel and Petrol rate decline in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar in last 24 hours.

On Monday, petrol rate recorded ₹ 84.34 per litre while diesel rates recorded ₹80.46 per litre.

Yesterday, the price of the petrol was recorded ₹ 84.61 per litre and price of diesel recorded ₹ 80.72 per litre.

Petrol prices in metro cities across India:

Diesel prices in metro cities across India: