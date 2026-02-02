Petrol and diesel rates continue to rise in Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel rates have continued to increase in the temple city of Odisha on February 2, 2026. On Monday, the price of petrol and diesel has reached Rs 101.11 and Rs 92.69 per litre with a price hike of 0.08 and 0.09 paise, respectively.

Meanwhile, the petrol and diesel price in Cuttack has decreased with rates at Rs 101.46 per liter and Rs 93.02 per liter, respectively.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Advertisement

Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre

Kolkata: Rs 105.41 per litre

Mumbai: Rs 103.54 per litre

Chennai: Rs 100.95 per litre

Bhubaneswar: Rs 101.11 per litre

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre

Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre

Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre

Chennai: Rs 92.49 per litre

Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.60 per liter