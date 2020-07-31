Check Petrol price today
Petrol And Diesel Rates Continue to Maintain Constancy For 6th Day

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Petrol recorded Rs 81.01 per litre in the capital city of Odisha, today. Similarly, Diesel was recorded as  Rs 80.02 per litre.

Diesel and Petrol prices in Bhubaneswar continues to remain same for consecutive 6th day.

Rising fuel prices have become a concern for vehicle owners. The nationwide lockdown period has witnessed a drastic rise in fuel prices across India.

The prices of petrol today in different metro cities are as follows:

The prices of diesel today in different metro cities are as follows:

