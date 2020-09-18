Fuel prices on 18th september
Image Credit: The Economic Times

Petrol And Diesel Rate Falls Down Again In Bhubaneswar, Check Updated Rates

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel prices continues to decline in Smart city of Bhubaneswar, on Friday.

Today’s petrol rate is Rs 81.69/L while the rate of diesel is Rs 78.35/L.

As on Thursday, petrol recorded Rs 81.95/L while diesel recorded Rs 78.73/L.

The fuel rates vary from one state to another due to difference in tax imposed by the respective state governments.

Petrol prices in different cities of India:

Petrol price on 18th september
Image Credit: good returns

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diesel prices in different cities of India:

Diesel price on 18th september
Image Credit: good returns
