Petrol and Diesel Prices Updated: Bhubaneswar Sees Slight Drop, Cuttack Records Increase

Petrol and diesel prices show slight fluctuations in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, while major Indian cities record updated fuel rates today

By Swapna Singh
petrol and diesel

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Bhubaneswar: Today in Bhubaneswar, petrol is priced at ₹100.94 per litre, registering a slight decrease of ₹0.09, while diesel has also dropped by ₹0.08 to ₹92.52 per litre.

In Cuttack, petrol is priced at ₹101.97 per litre and diesel at ₹93.52 per litre.

However, in the last 24 hours, fuel prices in Cuttack have increased by ₹0.46 for petrol and ₹0.45 for diesel.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

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  • Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre
  • Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 105.41 per litre
  • Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 103.54 per litre
  • Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 100.90 per litre
  • Petrol price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 100.94 per litre

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

  • Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
  • Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre
  • Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
  • Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 92.48 per litre
  • Diesel price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.52 per litre
Also Read: Tata Safari Diesel variants Prices hiked by up to Rs 22,000

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