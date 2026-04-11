Petrol and Diesel Prices Updated: Bhubaneswar Sees Slight Drop, Cuttack Records Increase

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Bhubaneswar: Today in Bhubaneswar, petrol is priced at ₹100.94 per litre, registering a slight decrease of ₹0.09, while diesel has also dropped by ₹0.08 to ₹92.52 per litre.

In Cuttack, petrol is priced at ₹101.97 per litre and diesel at ₹93.52 per litre.

However, in the last 24 hours, fuel prices in Cuttack have increased by ₹0.46 for petrol and ₹0.45 for diesel.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

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Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 105.41 per litre

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 103.54 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 100.90 per litre

Petrol price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 100.94 per litre

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 92.48 per litre

Diesel price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.52 per litre