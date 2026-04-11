Petrol and Diesel Prices Updated: Bhubaneswar Sees Slight Drop, Cuttack Records Increase
Petrol and diesel prices show slight fluctuations in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, while major Indian cities record updated fuel rates today
Bhubaneswar: Today in Bhubaneswar, petrol is priced at ₹100.94 per litre, registering a slight decrease of ₹0.09, while diesel has also dropped by ₹0.08 to ₹92.52 per litre.
In Cuttack, petrol is priced at ₹101.97 per litre and diesel at ₹93.52 per litre.
However, in the last 24 hours, fuel prices in Cuttack have increased by ₹0.46 for petrol and ₹0.45 for diesel.
Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre
- Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 105.41 per litre
- Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 103.54 per litre
- Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 100.90 per litre
- Petrol price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 100.94 per litre
Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
- Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre
- Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
- Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 92.48 per litre
- Diesel price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.52 per litre