Petrol and Diesel Prices Change Across India Check Latest Rates in Major Cities

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Bhubaneswar: In Bhubaneswar, petrol prices increased by ₹0.52, taking the rate to ₹105.09 per litre. Diesel prices also rose by ₹0.57, reaching ₹96.68 per litre.

In Cuttack, petrol prices increased by ₹0.93 to ₹105.46 per litre, while diesel prices also rose by ₹0.96, bringing the rate to ₹97.03 per litre. Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Rs 98.64 per litre in Delhi

Rs. 109.70 per litre in Kolkata

Rs. 107.59 per litre in Mumbai

Rs. 103.67 per litre in Chennai

Rs. 111.88 per litre in Hyderabad

Rs 105.09 per litre in Bhubaneswar

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Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Delhi: Rs 91.58 per litre

Kolkata: Rs 96.07 per litre

Mumbai: Rs 94.08 per litre

Chennai: Rs 95.25 per litre

Hyderabad: Rs 99.95 per litre

Bhubaneswar: Rs 96.68 per liter

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