Petrol and Diesel Prices Change Across India Check Latest Rates in Major Cities

Get the latest petrol diesel price India major cities update with detailed price changes across several key locations

By KalingaTV Bureau
Fuel prices hiked by Rs.3, consumers express annoyance

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Bhubaneswar: In Bhubaneswar, petrol prices increased by ₹0.52, taking the rate to ₹105.09 per litre. Diesel prices also rose by ₹0.57, reaching ₹96.68 per litre.

In Cuttack, petrol prices increased by ₹0.93 to ₹105.46 per litre, while diesel prices also rose by ₹0.96, bringing the rate to ₹97.03 per litre.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Rs 98.64 per litre in Delhi
Rs. 109.70 per litre in Kolkata
Rs. 107.59 per litre in Mumbai
Rs. 103.67 per litre in Chennai
Rs. 111.88 per litre in Hyderabad
Rs 105.09 per litre in Bhubaneswar

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Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Delhi: Rs 91.58 per litre
Kolkata: Rs 96.07 per litre
Mumbai: Rs 94.08 per litre
Chennai: Rs 95.25 per litre
Hyderabad: Rs 99.95 per litre
Bhubaneswar: Rs 96.68 per liter

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