Petrol and Diesel Prices Updated Across Major Indian Cities; Bhubaneswar Sees Marginal Fall, Cuttack Records Rise
Get the latest India petrol diesel price update 2026, including city-wise price details for Bhubaneswar and more
Bhubaneswar: In Bhubaneswar, petrol prices have decreased by ₹0.08 to ₹101.03 per litre, while diesel prices have fallen by ₹0.09 to ₹92.60 per litre.
In Cuttack, petrol prices have increased by ₹0.21 to ₹101.67 per litre, while diesel prices have also risen by ₹0.21 to ₹93.23 per litre.
Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
Rs 94.77 per litre in Delhi
Rs. 105.41 per litre in Kolkata
Rs. 103.54 per litre in Mumbai
Rs. 100.84 per litre in Chennai
Rs 101.03 per litre in Bhubaneswar
Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre
Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
Chennai: Rs 92.39 per litre
Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.60 per liter