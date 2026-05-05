Petrol and Diesel Prices Updated Across Major Indian Cities; Bhubaneswar Sees Marginal Fall, Cuttack Records Rise

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Bhubaneswar: In Bhubaneswar, petrol prices have decreased by ₹0.08 to ₹101.03 per litre, while diesel prices have fallen by ₹0.09 to ₹92.60 per litre.

In Cuttack, petrol prices have increased by ₹0.21 to ₹101.67 per litre, while diesel prices have also risen by ₹0.21 to ₹93.23 per litre.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

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Rs 94.77 per litre in Delhi

Rs. 105.41 per litre in Kolkata

Rs. 103.54 per litre in Mumbai

Rs. 100.84 per litre in Chennai

Rs 101.03 per litre in Bhubaneswar

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre

Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre

Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre

Chennai: Rs 92.39 per litre

Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.60 per liter

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