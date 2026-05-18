Petrol and Diesel Prices Updated Across Major Indian Cities; Bhubaneswar and Cuttack See Mixed Movement
Get the latest updates on petrol diesel price today Bhubaneswar Cuttack India. Prices have changed, check now!
Bhubaneswar: In Bhubaneswar, petrol prices increased by ₹0.41, taking the rate to ₹104.57 per litre. Diesel prices also rose by ₹0.40, reaching ₹96.11 per litre.
Rs 97.77 per litre in Delhi
Rs. 108.7o per litre in Kolkata
Rs. 106.68 per litre in Mumbai
Rs. 103.67 per litre in Chennai
Rs. 110.89 per litre in Hyderabad
Rs. 106.17 per litre in Bangalore
Rs 104.57 per litre in Bhubaneswar
Rs 104.53 per litre in Cuttack
Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
Delhi: Rs 90.67 per litre
Kolkata: Rs 95.13 per litre
Mumbai: Rs 93.14 per litre
Chennai: Rs 95.25 per litre
Hyderabad: Rs 98.96 per litre
Bangalore: Rs 94.10 per litre
Bhubaneswar: Rs 95.11 per liter
Cuttack: Rs 96.07 per liter
Also Read: Sensex and Nifty Open Sharply Lower Amid Weak Global Cues and Rising Oil Prices