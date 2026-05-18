Petrol and Diesel Prices Updated Across Major Indian Cities; Bhubaneswar and Cuttack See Mixed Movement

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Bhubaneswar: In Bhubaneswar, petrol prices increased by ₹0.41, taking the rate to ₹104.57 per litre. Diesel prices also rose by ₹0.40, reaching ₹96.11 per litre.

In Cuttack, petrol prices fell by ₹0.17 to ₹104.53 per litre, while diesel prices also declined by ₹0.17, bringing the rate to ₹96.07 per litre. Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

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Rs 97.77 per litre in Delhi

Rs. 108.7o per litre in Kolkata

Rs. 106.68 per litre in Mumbai

Rs. 103.67 per litre in Chennai

Rs. 110.89 per litre in Hyderabad

Rs. 106.17 per litre in Bangalore

Rs 104.57 per litre in Bhubaneswar

Rs 104.53 per litre in Cuttack

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Delhi: Rs 90.67 per litre

Kolkata: Rs 95.13 per litre

Mumbai: Rs 93.14 per litre

Chennai: Rs 95.25 per litre

Hyderabad: Rs 98.96 per litre

Bangalore: Rs 94.10 per litre

Bhubaneswar: Rs 95.11 per liter

Cuttack: Rs 96.07 per liter

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