Petrol and Diesel Prices Update: Bhubaneswar Sees Slight Drop, Cuttack Records Minor Rise

Today, the petrol price in Bhubaneswar has dropped by ₹0.03, bringing the current petrol price to ₹101.16 per litre. Diesel price also decreased by ₹0.02, and the current diesel price is ₹92.74 per litre.

In Cuttack, petrol prices have increased slightly by ₹0.02, making the current petrol price ₹101.48 per litre. Diesel prices also rose by ₹0.02, with the current diesel price now ₹93.04 per litre.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 105.45 per litre

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 103.54 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 101.23 per litre

Petrol price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 101.16 per litre

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 92.81 per litre

Diesel price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.74 per liter