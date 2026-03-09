Petrol and Diesel Prices Update: Bhubaneswar Sees Slight Drop, Cuttack Records Minor Rise
Today’s petrol and diesel prices in India: Bhubaneswar sees a slight drop while Cuttack records a minor rise. Check rates in major cities
Today, the petrol price in Bhubaneswar has dropped by ₹0.03, bringing the current petrol price to ₹101.16 per litre. Diesel price also decreased by ₹0.02, and the current diesel price is ₹92.74 per litre.
In Cuttack, petrol prices have increased slightly by ₹0.02, making the current petrol price ₹101.48 per litre. Diesel prices also rose by ₹0.02, with the current diesel price now ₹93.04 per litre.
Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre
Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 105.45 per litre
Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 103.54 per litre
Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 101.23 per litre
Petrol price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 101.16 per litre
Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre
Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 92.81 per litre
Diesel price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.74 per liter
