Petrol and diesel prices today; Rates increase in the capital city of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel increased in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar on November 18, 2024. On Monday, the price of petrol has been recorded at Rs 101.39 per litre, while diesel cost is recorded at Rs 92.96 per litre. The Prices of Fuel has been increased by 0.28 Paise in the last 24 hours.

Coming to Cuttack City in Odisha, the petrol and diesel prices in Cuttack have increased by 0.45 paise today. Petrol has been priced at Rs 101.70 per litre and Diesel has been recorded at Rs 93.26 per litre.

Check city-wise petrol and diesel prices on November 18

City Petrol Price (Rs/litre) Diesel Price (Rs/litre) Delhi 94.77 87.67 Mumbai 103.44 89.97 Chennai 100.80 92.39 Kolkata 104.95 91.76 Hyderabad 107.46 95.70 Bangalore 102.92 88.99 Bhubaneswar 101.39 92.96

