Yet Again! Gold rate in India increased by Rs 3,760 for 24 carats, Silver goes high by Rs 15,000

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New Delhi: The Gold prices in India have increased by Rs 3,760 for 24-carat gold and Rs 3,450 for 22-carat gold in the last 24 hours amid the ongoing war in the Middle East countries.

On March 25, 2026, the price of 24-carat gold was recorded at Rs 1,46,670 per 10 grams and Rs 1,34,450 for 22-carat gold per 10 grams.

The 18 Carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 1,10,010 per 10 grams in the last 24 hours, decreased by Rs 2,820.

In Bhubaneswar, the price of the precious metal has increased yet again in the last 24 hours. Gold rate has been recorded as Rs 1,46,670 for 24 carats, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,34,450 on Wednesday.

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The gold prices in India witnessed no changes across major cities, check here:

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 1,46,820 1,34,600 Mumbai 1,46,670 1,34,450 Chennai 1,48,370 1,36,000 Kolkata 1,46,670 1,34,450 Hyderabad 1,46,670 1,34,450 Bangalore 1,46,670 1,34,450 Bhubaneswar 1,46,670 1,34,450

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has increased by Rs 15,000 in the last 24 hours. On March 25, 2026, silver costs Rs 2,50,000 per kilogram. The price of Silver in Bhubaneswar has increased by Rs 10,000 in the last 24 hours and is recorded at Rs 2,60,000 on Wednesday.

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