Petrol and diesel prices today: Fuel rate increases in Bhubaneswar on September 6, 2024

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel rates decreased marginally in Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar on Friday. On September 6, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 101.06 per litre while diesel costs Rs 92.64 per litre. The petrol price and diesel prices have dropped by 18 paisa, in the last 24 hours, respectively.

Coming to Cuttack City in Odisha, fuel prices have remained the same in the last 24 hours. On September 6, petrol is priced at Rs 101.41 per litre while diesel costs Rs 92.97 per litre.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Rs 94.72 per litre in Delhi

Rs 104.95 per litre in Kolkata

Rs 103.44 per litre in Mumbai

Rs 100.75 per litre in Chennai

Rs 101.06 per litre in Bhubaneswar

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Rs 87.62 per litre in Delhi

Rs 91.76 per litre in Kolkata

Rs 89.97 per litre in Mumbai

Rs 92.34 per litre in Chennai

Rs 92.64 per litre in Bhubaneswar