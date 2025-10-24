Petrol and Diesel prices slightly decreased in Bhubaneswar on October 24, 2025

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices in Bhubaneswar have increased slightly compared to yesterday’s cost on October 24, 2025. The petrol rate is recorded at Rs 101.11 per liter, and Rs 92.69 per liter, respectively on Friday. The cost of petrol and diesel have increased by 18 paisa in the city in the last 24 hours.

On Thursday, petrol were recorded at Rs 100.93 per liter, and Rs 92.51 per liter, respectively.

The petrol and diesel rates in silver city of Odisha, Cuttack, have dropped by 39 paisa over the last 24 hours. On October 24, 2025, petrol was priced at Rs 101.24 per liter while diesel cost Rs 92.81 per liter.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Rs 94.77 per litre in Delhi

Rs. 105.01 per litre in Kolkata

Rs. 103.50 per litre in Mumbai

Rs. 100.80 per litre in Chennai

Rs 101.11 per litre in Bhubaneswar

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre

Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre

Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre

Chennai: Rs 92.39 per litre

Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.69 per litre

