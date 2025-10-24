Petrol and Diesel prices slightly decreased in Bhubaneswar on October 24, 2025
Petrol and diesel prices in Odisha, October 24, 2025: Prices dropped in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. Check rates here.
Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices in Bhubaneswar have increased slightly compared to yesterday’s cost on October 24, 2025. The petrol rate is recorded at Rs 101.11 per liter, and Rs 92.69 per liter, respectively on Friday. The cost of petrol and diesel have increased by 18 paisa in the city in the last 24 hours.
On Thursday, petrol were recorded at Rs 100.93 per liter, and Rs 92.51 per liter, respectively.
The petrol and diesel rates in silver city of Odisha, Cuttack, have dropped by 39 paisa over the last 24 hours. On October 24, 2025, petrol was priced at Rs 101.24 per liter while diesel cost Rs 92.81 per liter.
Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Rs 94.77 per litre in Delhi
- Rs. 105.01 per litre in Kolkata
- Rs. 103.50 per litre in Mumbai
- Rs. 100.80 per litre in Chennai
- Rs 101.11 per litre in Bhubaneswar
Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
- Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre
- Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
- Chennai: Rs 92.39 per litre
- Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.69 per litre