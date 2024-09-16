Petrol and Diesel prices slashed in Bhubaneswar today; check details
Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel rates have increased in Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar. On September 16, 2024, Monday. petrol has been priced at Rs 100.88 per litre while diesel costs Rs 92.46 per litre.
Notably, petrol and diesel prices dropped by 0.18 paise in the last 24 hours.
Coming to Cuttack City in Odisha, fuel prices have remained constant in the last 24 hours. On September 15, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 101.41 per litre while diesel costs Rs 92.97 per litre.
Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Rs 94.72 per litre in Delhi
- Rs 104.95 per litre in Kolkata
- Rs 103.44 per litre in Mumbai
- Rs 100.75 per litre in Chennai
- Rs 100.88 per litre in Bhubaneswar
Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Rs 87.62 per litre in Delhi
- Rs 91.76 per litre in Kolkata
- Rs 89.97 per litre in Mumbai
- Rs 92.34 per litre in Chennai
- Rs 92.46 per litre in Bhubaneswar