Petrol and diesel prices show slight fluctuation in Bhubaneswar, see details here

Petrol and diesel prices change daily. Today, the oil marketing companies have released petrol-diesel prices for all the states of the country. But today the prices of petrol and diesel have changed. New oil prices are fixed every day.

However, petrol and diesel prices have decreased in Bhubaneswar. Today, petrol price in Bhubaneswar is 101.11 paise while diesel price is 92.69 paise per liter.

Price of Petrol and Diesel in Major Cities across India:

In Delhi, petrol is 94.77 paise per liter and diesel price is 87.67 paise.

In Mumbai, petrol is 103.50 paise per liter while diesel is 90.03 paise per liter.

Similarly, in Kolkata, petrol price is 105.41 paise while diesel price is 92.02 paise.

In Chennai, petrol prices are Rs 101.03 and diesel prices are Rs 92.61.

Petrol and diesel prices change every day at 6 am. After adding excise duty, dealer commission and other things to the price of petrol and diesel, its price almost doubles. Petrol and diesel prices change daily depending on the price of crude oil in the international market along with the foreign price.