Petrol and diesel prices show slight fluctuation in Bhubaneswar on November 19, see details here

Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel prices reduced. Oil marketing companies have released petrol-diesel prices for all states of the country. But today the price of petrol and diesel has changed. New oil prices are decided every day.

But petrol and diesel prices have decreased in Bhubaneswar. Today, petrol price in Bhubaneswar is 42 paise lower at Rs 100.93 while diesel price is 92.51 paise per liter.

Price List Of Petrol And Diesel In Major Cities Of India:

In Delhi, petrol is 94.77 paise per liter and diesel price is 87.67 paise.

In Mumbai, petrol is 103.50 paise per liter while diesel is 90.03 per liter.

Similarly, in Kolkata, petrol price is 105.41 rupees while diesel price is 92.02 rupees.

In Chennai, petrol prices are Rs 100.90 and diesel prices are Rs 92.49.

Petrol and diesel prices change every day at 6 am. After adding excise duty, dealer commission and other things to the price of petrol and diesel, its price almost doubles.

Petrol and diesel prices change daily depending on the price of crude oil in the international market along with the foreign price.