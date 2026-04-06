Petrol and Diesel Prices See Slight Dip in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack; Fuel Rates Across Major Cities Updated
Petrol and diesel prices see a slight decrease in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack; latest fuel rates across major Indian cities updated for April 6, 2026
Bhubaneswar: Today in Bhubaneswar, petrol was priced at ₹100.93 per litre, while diesel stood at ₹92.51 per litre, based on data from the last 24 hours as of April 6, 2026.
Notably, fuel prices in Bhubaneswar have seen a slight decrease over the past 24 hours.
In Cuttack, petrol prices fell by ₹0.19 to ₹101.48 per litre, while diesel prices also decreased by ₹0.19, reaching ₹93.04 per litre.
Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre
- Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 105.41 per litre
- Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 103.50 per litre
- Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 100.84 per litre
- Petrol price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 100.93 per litre
Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
- Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre
- Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
- Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 92.30 per litre
- Diesel price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.51 per litre