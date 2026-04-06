Petrol and Diesel Prices See Slight Dip in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack; Fuel Rates Across Major Cities Updated

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Bhubaneswar: Today in Bhubaneswar, petrol was priced at ₹100.93 per litre, while diesel stood at ₹92.51 per litre, based on data from the last 24 hours as of April 6, 2026.

Notably, fuel prices in Bhubaneswar have seen a slight decrease over the past 24 hours.

In Cuttack, petrol prices fell by ₹0.19 to ₹101.48 per litre, while diesel prices also decreased by ₹0.19, reaching ₹93.04 per litre.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

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Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 105.41 per litre

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 103.50 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 100.84 per litre

Petrol price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 100.93 per litre

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 92.30 per litre

Diesel price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.51 per litre

Also Read: Gold and Silver prices remain unchanged in India on 5 April 2026