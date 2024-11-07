Petrol and diesel prices see no change today, Check fuel rates

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel remained constant for the third consecutive day in Bhubaneswar on Thursday. On November 7, 2024, the price of petrol has been recorded at Rs 100.93 per litre, while diesel cost is recorded at Rs 92.51 per litre.

In Cuttack, the prices of petrol and diesel have increased for second day today. On November 7, 2024, petrol was priced at Rs 101.85 per litre while diesel costs Rs 93.41 per litre. The prices of petrol and diesel have slightly increased by 0.39 paise in the last 24 hours.

Fuel Prices in Major Cities:

The rates of petrol in major cities of India were recorded as follows:

Rs 94.77 per litre in Delhi

Rs 104.95 per litre in Kolkata

Rs 103.44 per litre in Mumbai

Rs 100.80 per litre in Chennai

Rs 100.93 per litre in Bhubaneswar

The rates of diesel in major cities of India were recorded as follows: