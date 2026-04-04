Petrol and diesel prices see minor drop in India on April 4 amid Crude oil crisis

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Today in Bhubaneswar, petrol prices were recorded at Rs 101.11 per litre, while diesel prices stood at Rs 92.69 per litre, based on the last 24 hours’ data for April 04, 2026.

Notably, the fuel prices in Bhubaneswar have decreased by 0.24 paise in the last 24 hours.

In Cuttack, petrol prices increased by 0.36 paisa to ₹101.67 per litre, and diesel prices hiked by 0.35 paisa to ₹93.23 per litre in the last 24 hours.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Advertisement

Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 105.41 per litre

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 103.50 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 100.80 per litre

Petrol price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 101.11 per litre

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 92.39 per litre

Diesel price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.69 per litre