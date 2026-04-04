Petrol and diesel prices see minor drop in India on April 4 amid Crude oil crisis
Check the current petrol and diesel prices in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. Fuel rates updated for April 04, 2026.
Bhubaneswar: Today in Bhubaneswar, petrol prices were recorded at Rs 101.11 per litre, while diesel prices stood at Rs 92.69 per litre, based on the last 24 hours’ data for April 04, 2026.
Notably, the fuel prices in Bhubaneswar have decreased by 0.24 paise in the last 24 hours.
In Cuttack, petrol prices increased by 0.36 paisa to ₹101.67 per litre, and diesel prices hiked by 0.35 paisa to ₹93.23 per litre in the last 24 hours.
Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre
- Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 105.41 per litre
- Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 103.50 per litre
- Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 100.80 per litre
- Petrol price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 101.11 per litre
Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
- Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre
- Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
- Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 92.39 per litre
- Diesel price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.69 per litre