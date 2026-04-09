Petrol and Diesel Prices See Minor Decline in Bhubaneswar; Rates Across Major Indian Cities Updated

Check today’s petrol and diesel prices in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and major Indian cities with latest rate updates

By Swapna Singh
Premium petrol price hike

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Bhubaneswar: Today in Bhubaneswar, petrol was recorded at ₹101.03 per litre, down by ₹0.16, while diesel also decreased by ₹0.16, bringing the current price to ₹92.60 per litre.

In Cuttack, petrol is priced at ₹101.46 per litre, and diesel is ₹93.02 per litre.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

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  • Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre
  • Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 105.41 per litre
  • Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 103.54 per litre
  • Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 100.80 per litre
  • Petrol price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 101.03 per litre

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

  • Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
  • Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre
  • Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
  • Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 92.39 per litre
  • Diesel price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.60 per litre
Also Read: West Asia Tensions Hinder Indian FMCG Sector Recovery for FY27-28: Report

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