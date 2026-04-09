Petrol and Diesel Prices See Minor Decline in Bhubaneswar; Rates Across Major Indian Cities Updated
Check today’s petrol and diesel prices in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and major Indian cities with latest rate updates
Bhubaneswar: Today in Bhubaneswar, petrol was recorded at ₹101.03 per litre, down by ₹0.16, while diesel also decreased by ₹0.16, bringing the current price to ₹92.60 per litre.
In Cuttack, petrol is priced at ₹101.46 per litre, and diesel is ₹93.02 per litre.
Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre
- Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 105.41 per litre
- Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 103.54 per litre
- Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 100.80 per litre
- Petrol price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 101.03 per litre
Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
- Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre
- Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
- Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 92.39 per litre
- Diesel price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.60 per litre