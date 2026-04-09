Petrol and Diesel Prices See Minor Decline in Bhubaneswar; Rates Across Major Indian Cities Updated

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Bhubaneswar: Today in Bhubaneswar, petrol was recorded at ₹101.03 per litre, down by ₹0.16, while diesel also decreased by ₹0.16, bringing the current price to ₹92.60 per litre.

In Cuttack, petrol is priced at ₹101.46 per litre, and diesel is ₹93.02 per litre.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

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Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 105.41 per litre

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 103.54 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 100.80 per litre

Petrol price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 101.03 per litre

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 92.39 per litre

Diesel price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.60 per litre