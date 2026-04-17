Petrol and Diesel Prices See Minor Decline in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack; Rates Updated Across Major Indian Cities

Get the latest petrol diesel price update in India for Bhubaneswar and Cuttack as of April 2026. Stay informed on rates

By Swapna Singh
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Bhubaneswar: Today’s petrol price in Bhubaneswar has decreased by ₹0.22, bringing the current rate to ₹10o.97 per litre. The diesel price has also decreased by ₹0.22, with the current rate recorded at ₹92.55 per litre.

In Cuttack city, the petrol price has decreased by ₹0.13, with the current rate recorded at ₹101.19 per litre. The diesel price has fallen by ₹0.11, with the current rate recorded at ₹92.77 per litre.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
  • Rs 94.77 per litre in Delhi
  • Rs. 105.41 per litre in Kolkata
  • Rs. 103.54 per litre in Mumbai
  • Rs. 100.80 per litre in Chennai
  • Rs 100.97 per litre in Bhubaneswar

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Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

  • Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
  • Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre
  • Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
  • Chennai: Rs 92.39 per litre
  • Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.55 per liter
Also Read: FSSAI Orders Strict Vigilance Across States Against Illegal Fruit Ripening Agents

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