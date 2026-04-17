Petrol and Diesel Prices See Minor Decline in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack; Rates Updated Across Major Indian Cities
Get the latest petrol diesel price update in India for Bhubaneswar and Cuttack as of April 2026. Stay informed on rates
- Rs 94.77 per litre in Delhi
- Rs. 105.41 per litre in Kolkata
- Rs. 103.54 per litre in Mumbai
- Rs. 100.80 per litre in Chennai
- Rs 100.97 per litre in Bhubaneswar
Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
- Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre
- Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
- Chennai: Rs 92.39 per litre
- Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.55 per liter