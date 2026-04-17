Petrol and Diesel Prices See Minor Decline in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack; Rates Updated Across Major Indian Cities

Bhubaneswar: Today’s petrol price in Bhubaneswar has decreased by ₹0.22, bringing the current rate to ₹10o.97 per litre. The diesel price has also decreased by ₹0.22, with the current rate recorded at ₹92.55 per litre.

In Cuttack city, the petrol price has decreased by ₹0.13, with the current rate recorded at ₹101.19 per litre. The diesel price has fallen by ₹0.11, with the current rate recorded at ₹92.77 per litre.