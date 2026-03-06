Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Minor Changes in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack; City-Wise Rates Released

Petrol and diesel prices see minor changes in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack today. Check updated fuel rates across major Indian cities

By Swapna Singh
petrol price in bhubaneswar

Advertisement

Petrol prices have remained unchanged at ₹101.19 per litre in Bhubaneswar over the last 24 hours, while diesel prices have increased by 0.01 paise, bringing the current diesel price to ₹92.77 per litre.

Meanwhile, in Cuttack, petrol prices have risen by 0.55 paise to ₹101.87 per litre, and diesel prices have increased by 0.54 paise, making the current diesel price ₹93.42 per litre today.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre
Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 105.41 per litre
Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 103.50 per litre
Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 101.06 per litre
Petrol price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 101.19 per litre

Advertisement

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre
Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 92.61 per litre
Diesel price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.77 per liter

Also Read: Report: Generative AI Boosts Coding Efficiency, Cutting Task Time by Up to 70%

Advertisement

x