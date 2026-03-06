Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Minor Changes in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack; City-Wise Rates Released
Petrol and diesel prices see minor changes in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack today. Check updated fuel rates across major Indian cities
Petrol prices have remained unchanged at ₹101.19 per litre in Bhubaneswar over the last 24 hours, while diesel prices have increased by 0.01 paise, bringing the current diesel price to ₹92.77 per litre.
Meanwhile, in Cuttack, petrol prices have risen by 0.55 paise to ₹101.87 per litre, and diesel prices have increased by 0.54 paise, making the current diesel price ₹93.42 per litre today.
Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre
Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 105.41 per litre
Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 103.50 per litre
Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 101.06 per litre
Petrol price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 101.19 per litre
Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre
Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 92.61 per litre
Diesel price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.77 per liter