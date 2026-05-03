Petrol and Diesel Prices See Minor Changes Across India; Bhubaneswar and Cuttack Record Slight Decline

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Bhubaneswar: In Bhubaneswar, petrol prices have decreased by ₹0.09, with the new rate recorded at ₹100.94 per litre, while diesel prices have fallen by ₹0.08 to ₹92.52 per litre.

In Cuttack, petrol prices have reduced by ₹0.78, bringing the price to ₹101.19 per litre, while diesel prices have dropped by ₹0.75, now recorded at ₹92.77 per litre.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

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Rs 94.77 per litre in Delhi

Rs. 105.41 per litre in Kolkata

Rs. 103.54 per litre in Mumbai

Rs. 100.80 per litre in Chennai

Rs 100.94 per litre in Bhubaneswar

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre

Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre

Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre

Chennai: Rs 92.39 per litre

Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.52 per liter

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