Petrol and Diesel Prices See Minor Changes Across India; Bhubaneswar and Cuttack Record Slight Decline
Petrol and diesel prices show slight changes across India, with minor declines reported in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack along with updated rates in major cities
Bhubaneswar: In Bhubaneswar, petrol prices have decreased by ₹0.09, with the new rate recorded at ₹100.94 per litre, while diesel prices have fallen by ₹0.08 to ₹92.52 per litre.
In Cuttack, petrol prices have reduced by ₹0.78, bringing the price to ₹101.19 per litre, while diesel prices have dropped by ₹0.75, now recorded at ₹92.77 per litre.
Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
Rs 94.77 per litre in Delhi
Rs. 105.41 per litre in Kolkata
Rs. 103.54 per litre in Mumbai
Rs. 100.80 per litre in Chennai
Rs 100.94 per litre in Bhubaneswar
Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre
Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
Chennai: Rs 92.39 per litre
Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.52 per liter