Petrol and Diesel Prices See Marginal Decline; Rates Vary Across Major Indian Cities
Get the latest updates on petrol and diesel prices in India. Discover today's price changes in major cities like Bhubaneswar and Delhi
Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel prices saw a marginal decline today. In Bhubaneswar, petrol price dropped by ₹0.03 and is now priced at ₹104.16 per litre, while diesel also decreased by ₹0.03 to ₹95.71 per litre.
In Cuttack, petrol price fell by ₹0.49 to ₹104.70 per litre. Diesel price also declined by ₹0.47, bringing it to ₹96.24 per litre.
Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Rs 97.77 per litre in Delhi
- Rs. 108.74 per litre in Kolkata
- Rs. 106.68 per litre in Mumbai
- Rs. 103.67 per litre in Chennai
- Rs. 110.85 per litre in Hyderabad
- Rs. 106.17 per litre in Bangalore
- Rs 104.16 per litre in Bhubaneswar
- Rs 104.70 per litre in Cuttack
Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Delhi: Rs 90.67 per litre
- Kolkata: Rs 95.13 per litre
- Mumbai: Rs 93.14 per litre
- Chennai: Rs 95.25 per litre
- Hyderabad: Rs 98.96 per litre
- Bangalore: Rs 94.10 per litre
- Bhubaneswar: Rs 95.71 per liter
- Cuttack: Rs 96.24 per liter