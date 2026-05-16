Petrol and Diesel Prices See Marginal Decline; Rates Vary Across Major Indian Cities

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Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel prices saw a marginal decline today. In Bhubaneswar, petrol price dropped by ₹0.03 and is now priced at ₹104.16 per litre, while diesel also decreased by ₹0.03 to ₹95.71 per litre.

In Cuttack, petrol price fell by ₹0.49 to ₹104.70 per litre. Diesel price also declined by ₹0.47, bringing it to ₹96.24 per litre.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

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Rs 97.77 per litre in Delhi

Rs. 108.74 per litre in Kolkata

Rs. 106.68 per litre in Mumbai

Rs. 103.67 per litre in Chennai

Rs. 110.85 per litre in Hyderabad

Rs. 106.17 per litre in Bangalore

Rs 104.16 per litre in Bhubaneswar

Rs 104.70 per litre in Cuttack

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Delhi: Rs 90.67 per litre

Kolkata: Rs 95.13 per litre

Mumbai: Rs 93.14 per litre

Chennai: Rs 95.25 per litre

Hyderabad: Rs 98.96 per litre

Bangalore: Rs 94.10 per litre

Bhubaneswar: Rs 95.71 per liter

Cuttack: Rs 96.24 per liter