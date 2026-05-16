Petrol and Diesel Prices See Marginal Decline; Rates Vary Across Major Indian Cities

Get the latest updates on petrol and diesel prices in India. Discover today's price changes in major cities like Bhubaneswar and Delhi

By Swapna Singh
Fuel prices hiked by Rs.3, consumers express annoyance

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Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel prices saw a marginal decline today. In Bhubaneswar, petrol price dropped by ₹0.03 and is now priced at ₹104.16 per litre, while diesel also decreased by ₹0.03 to ₹95.71 per litre.

In Cuttack, petrol price fell by ₹0.49 to ₹104.70 per litre. Diesel price also declined by ₹0.47, bringing it to ₹96.24 per litre.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

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  • Rs 97.77 per litre in Delhi
  • Rs. 108.74 per litre in Kolkata
  • Rs. 106.68 per litre in Mumbai
  • Rs. 103.67 per litre in Chennai
  • Rs. 110.85 per litre in Hyderabad
  • Rs. 106.17 per litre in Bangalore
  • Rs 104.16 per litre in Bhubaneswar
  • Rs 104.70 per litre in Cuttack

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

  • Delhi: Rs 90.67 per litre
  • Kolkata: Rs 95.13 per litre
  • Mumbai: Rs 93.14 per litre
  • Chennai: Rs 95.25 per litre
  • Hyderabad: Rs 98.96 per litre
  • Bangalore: Rs 94.10 per litre
  • Bhubaneswar: Rs 95.71 per liter
  • Cuttack: Rs 96.24 per liter
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